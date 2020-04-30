Pritzker's actions bring more worry

As much as it hurts me, this will be my last letter to the editor regarding the coronavirus situation in the state of Illinois. I have watched probably 75% of Pritzker's daily briefings and at this point I have not heard anything that assures me that this person has a clue what is going on in this state. Now, since I missed 25% of his daily briefings, I don't know if he snuck in something about a downstate county or not, but two days ago he mentioned Jasper County and the fact that it had three deaths and you would have thought that it was the next hotspot in Illinois. He probably does not know where Jasper County is since it is not close to Cook County.
A representative in southern Illinois sued the state for extending the stay-at-home order as unconstitutional and won in court. Obviously Pritzker has appealed this action so it will end up in the trash.
Bottom line, Pritzker cares less about Illinoisans than he did about the toilets he took out of his mansion so he wouldn't have to pay real estate taxes.
To my friends that own small businesses and my friends that work for small businesses, I pray for a speedy end to this situation but as long as Pritzker is running the show, I don't have a good feeling. Stay safe.
Ed Powell, Bloomington
