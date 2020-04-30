Pritzker's actions bring more worry
1 comment

Pritzker's actions bring more worry

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

As much as it hurts me, this will be my last letter to the editor regarding the coronavirus situation in the state of Illinois. I have watched probably 75% of Pritzker's daily briefings and at this point I have not heard anything that assures me that this person has a clue what is going on in this state. Now, since I missed 25% of his daily briefings, I don't know if he snuck in something about a downstate county or not, but two days ago he mentioned Jasper County and the fact that it had three deaths and you would have thought that it was the next hotspot in Illinois. He probably does not know where Jasper County is since it is not close to Cook County.

A representative in southern Illinois sued the state for extending the stay-at-home order as unconstitutional and won in court. Obviously Pritzker has appealed this action so it will end up in the trash.

Bottom line, Pritzker cares less about Illinoisans than he did about the toilets he took out of his mansion so he wouldn't have to pay real estate taxes.

To my friends that own small businesses and my friends that work for small businesses, I pray for a speedy end to this situation but as long as Pritzker is running the show, I don't have a good feeling. Stay safe.

Ed Powell, Bloomington

1 comment
1
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules
Letters

Do us a favor: Follow CDC rules

In response to “True Christians don’t fear pandemic” (April 22), I would like to say that although there are among us those who believe that '…

Use of insults not leadership
Letters

Use of insults not leadership

I would like to disagree respectfully with Dale Strassheim's assessment in his letter to the editor in March 27 of Donald Trump's approach on …

We need prayers, not politics
Letters

We need prayers, not politics

As everyone knows by now, we are living in a world of crisis. The majority have never been in this situation, and I hope we never are in one a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News