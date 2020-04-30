Pritzker's actions bring more worry

As much as it hurts me, this will be my last letter to the editor regarding the coronavirus situation in the state of Illinois. I have watched probably 75% of Pritzker's daily briefings and at this point I have not heard anything that assures me that this person has a clue what is going on in this state. Now, since I missed 25% of his daily briefings, I don't know if he snuck in something about a downstate county or not, but two days ago he mentioned Jasper County and the fact that it had three deaths and you would have thought that it was the next hotspot in Illinois. He probably does not know where Jasper County is since it is not close to Cook County.