Pritzker's politics guide decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Governor Pritzker continues to say we must follow the science but it seems to me that he is only interested in following science that supports his likely illegal executive orders. There are plenty of credible doctors who believe the positive benefits of quarantining have passed yet Pritzker continues to cite the need to follow science as he extends Illinois' shutdowns. Numerous doctors have also expressed concern that continuing quarantines will slow development of herd immunity that may help lessen the future spread of the virus.

I'm not sure where J.B. is getting his marching orders but his initial order to close state-managed lakes and more recently his order that it's fine to drive to the lake with four people in the vehicle but then only two be allowed in the boat surely are not supported by any science concerned with spreading the virus. I am also quite confident that his order to shut down the spring turkey season on state sites had zero effect on stemming the virus. Likely those orders are just another example of an anti-gun/anti-sportsmen agenda that is using the virus to further that agenda.

Enough with these socialist executive orders. Time to open up the state and give Illinois residents a little credit that they can follow suggested distancing guidelines and get back to work.