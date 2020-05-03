Progressive leaders harming Illinois

The governor is treating downstate Illinois the same as the densely populated Chicago metro area with respect to stopping the spread of the coronavirus. When a downstate reporter asked Gov. Pritzker why less-populated counties with few virus cases, few deaths, and empty hospitals under the same rules as the Chicago area, the governor responded with a long laugh. Pursuing his singular goal to limit the spread of coronavirus is disastrous for downstate counties. McLean County has one person hospitalized for coronavirus, but others were not allowed elective surgery and procedures although performing these in a timely manner will save lives and keep their illness from becoming more severe.