Progressive leaders harming Illinois

The governor is treating downstate Illinois the same as the densely populated Chicago metro area with respect to stopping the spread of the coronavirus. When a downstate reporter asked Gov. Pritzker why less-populated counties with few virus cases, few deaths, and empty hospitals under the same rules as the Chicago area, the governor responded with a long laugh. Pursuing his singular goal to limit the spread of coronavirus is disastrous for downstate counties. McLean County has one person hospitalized for coronavirus, but others were not allowed elective surgery and procedures although performing these in a timely manner will save lives and keep their illness from becoming more severe.
Downstate businesses are beginning to declare that they are closing permanently thereby resulting in long-term increased unemployment and less tax revenue. The governor’s decision to keep the downstate less-populated counties locked down through May will needlessly damage our economies for years. Additionally, the extended lock-down will result in additional deaths form suicide, drug and alcohol abuse, and domestic violence.
According to Illinois Department of Corrections, prisoners, including murderers, have been released to lessen coronavirus' spread in prisons while others arrest citizens for violating the governor’s edicts. The governor is more concerned about the health and welfare of prisoners than downstate Illinois residents.
Why are few downstate political leaders speaking out for their constituents? Answer: The progressive elected officials at all levels of government agree with the governor, refusing to speak out for their constituents.
Ron Ulmer, Normal
