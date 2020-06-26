Provide a forum to reach common ground

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was very discouraged after reading the Ambrose and Vatz opinion columns ("The Supreme Court in danger," Jay Ambrose, "Double standard proves infuriating," Richard E. Vatz, July 24).

If we Americans are to sustain our democracy, it seems to me that we need to do more than just let each side on an issue state their case. We need to create opportunities for dialogue among those with differing views on crucial issues with the aim of finding some common ground. This would enable moving forward on possibilities based on that common ground. Giving hearings just to opposing assumptions only aids and abets the growing divides in our country.

We, I think, desperately need to "talk" together in safe and well-facilitated spaces. Why not provide that in the Pantagraph and, after COVID19, in spaces in our community? I believe that "common ground" can always be found. We just have to provide the opportunity and the commitment to do so.

I base my hope on the fact that some 15 years ago we did just that in creating "Living Democracy Forums" at the courthouse and other venues in our community. I would hope that the Pantagraph would make a commitment to helping accomplish this dialogue.

Charline Watts, Bloomington

