Psychologists have limited privileges
0 comments

Psychologists have limited privileges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

On Feb. 15, an article appeared in The Pantagraph health section (“1 in 5 adults has a mental health disorder”). In the “who can help” part of that article, it indicated that psychologists “...cannot prescribe medication.” I would like to clarify that statement.

In an effort to give individuals better access to complete mental health services that could include medication, particularly in rural areas, five states now have a provision that licensed psychologists who have completed a certified program in pharmacy may prescribe certain types of psychotropic (psychiatric) medications.

While Illinois is not yet one of those states, there are legislative efforts in progress to permit licensed psychologists to have prescription privileges as part of a client’s treatment plan. Those interested in this topic can contact the Illinois Psychological Association and/or Google “prescription privileges for psychologists.”

Douglas Lamb, Bloomington

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

Knowledge will empower you
Letters

Knowledge will empower you

Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator to honor his oath to God and country by voting to convict Trump, while the other 52 spineless GOP …

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Term limits are best defined by voting! When state Rep. Dan Brady first ran for elected office, he beat a 20-year incumbent. This was accompli…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

David Paul Blumenshine is the change that is needed in Illinois. He stands up for the people of Illinois and puts them first before his own agenda.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News