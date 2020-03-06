Psychologists have limited privileges

On Feb. 15, an article appeared in The Pantagraph health section (“1 in 5 adults has a mental health disorder”). In the “who can help” part of that article, it indicated that psychologists “...cannot prescribe medication.” I would like to clarify that statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In an effort to give individuals better access to complete mental health services that could include medication, particularly in rural areas, five states now have a provision that licensed psychologists who have completed a certified program in pharmacy may prescribe certain types of psychotropic (psychiatric) medications.

While Illinois is not yet one of those states, there are legislative efforts in progress to permit licensed psychologists to have prescription privileges as part of a client’s treatment plan. Those interested in this topic can contact the Illinois Psychological Association and/or Google “prescription privileges for psychologists.”

Douglas Lamb, Bloomington

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0