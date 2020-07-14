Put support behind DeWitt County wind farm

Communities much like ours throughout Illinois are benefiting from wind farm development and the jobs and tax dollars they bring with them. Nearby communities have improved their schools and are actually keeping some of their kids in the community because for the first time in a long time there are good-paying jobs available to them.
We have the same opportunity here in DeWitt County. Following years of obstructionist behavior from a small handful of our neighbors, our County Board has an opportunity on July 14 to move our county forward and approve Tradewind Energy’s Alta Farms application.
The time is now for our community to start realizing the same benefits as our neighbors. Please support Alta Farms.
Vincent Peters, Clinton
