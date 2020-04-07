Quit the blame, just stay home
Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor

I have been watching the news and trying my best to stay abreast of what is happening in our country and our world. First, I want to say thank you to our governor, J.B. Pritzker, for extending the stay-at-home order till the end of April. COVID-19 knows no race, religion, gender, age, or country. It is attacking all of us. If it attacks one of us, it attacks us all.

There's no specific treatment currently for COVID-19. It's not exactly known how coronavirus spreads from person to person but appears to be from cough droplets. This virus is so deadly because you cannot see it coming nor do you know who has it, but the best advice that I have heard is to act as if you have it. We must Mitigate and together help our first responders: stay at home and practice social distancing (stay six feet apart).

When I saw the hospitals in New York putting human bodies in plastic bags and putting them in a refrigerated truck because there was no room in the morgue, my heart cried. When I saw family members unable to be with their loved ones as they passed away, my soul moaned. But I know and trust God that he will see us through it. Yes, it is a sacrifice and, yes, our economy will suffer but together we can beat this and all rise. Stop blaming each other or trying to place fault. Please stay home and practice social distancing.

Willie Holton Halbert, Bloomington

