Race connection furthers division

I am deeply disappointed by five of my fellow McLean County Board members who voted against an amendment to remove a reference to China that was proposed in an emergency proclamation that empowers our county government to take appropriate action in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Violence against Asian Americans is on the rise throughout the country, exacerbated by President Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus,” even as he acknowledges the harm it is causing.

I am proud to be the first Asian elected in the history of McLean County. We have a vibrant Asian community, full of hard-working, committed people. I respect my colleagues even when we have policy differences. We are stronger as a body because of the diversity we all bring to governing. To make a pointless political statement in a time of crisis not only insults me, as a member of the Asian community, but also threatens the safety of our friends and neighbors. In a time when people already feel isolated, members who voted against removing references to China have let us down.

The work done by McLean County administration during this crisis has been commendable. They have been working tirelessly to ensure that departments continue to provide vital services while protecting the health of staff. I am proud to have a small part in this team and hope our local efforts can continue to be about serving our residents, as well as standing up for the most vulnerable in our community.

Sharon Chung, Bloomington

The writer is District 7 member,

McLean County Board

