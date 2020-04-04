Race connection furthers division

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am deeply disappointed by five of my fellow McLean County Board members who voted against an amendment to remove a reference to China that was proposed in an emergency proclamation that empowers our county government to take appropriate action in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Violence against Asian Americans is on the rise throughout the country, exacerbated by President Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus,” even as he acknowledges the harm it is causing.

I am proud to be the first Asian elected in the history of McLean County. We have a vibrant Asian community, full of hard-working, committed people. I respect my colleagues even when we have policy differences. We are stronger as a body because of the diversity we all bring to governing. To make a pointless political statement in a time of crisis not only insults me, as a member of the Asian community, but also threatens the safety of our friends and neighbors. In a time when people already feel isolated, members who voted against removing references to China have let us down.