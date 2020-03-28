Remember politicians at election time

Words cannot begin to express my outrage, anger, and sheer disgust at the way our politicians are acting during these unprecedented times. Instead of working together to pass a desperately needed relief bill, they are playing politics as usual. Maybe they could get something done if they stopped trying to slide their own special interests and pet projects into it. Nobody cares! They care about paying their rent, feeding their children, and being able to pay their utility bills.
Partisanship has no place in our changed world, and nasty rhetoric needs to go by the wayside. Voters need to closely watch the actions of their senators and representatives. Those who are not serving their constituents in an efficient and compassionate way need to be removed from office and never be allowed to serve again.
Jill Christiansen, Bloomington
