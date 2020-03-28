Remember politicians at election time
0 comments

Remember politicians at election time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Words cannot begin to express my outrage, anger, and sheer disgust at the way our politicians are acting during these unprecedented times. Instead of working together to pass a desperately needed relief bill, they are playing politics as usual. Maybe they could get something done if they stopped trying to slide their own special interests and pet projects into it. Nobody cares! They care about paying their rent, feeding their children, and being able to pay their utility bills.

Partisanship has no place in our changed world, and nasty rhetoric needs to go by the wayside. Voters need to closely watch the actions of their senators and representatives. Those who are not serving their constituents in an efficient and compassionate way need to be removed from office and never be allowed to serve again.

Jill Christiansen, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EPA should rethink exemptions
Letters

EPA should rethink exemptions

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) exists to support the growth of the U.S. biofuel industry and create a market for Illinois and American farm…

What happens to those in need?
Letters

What happens to those in need?

With businesses closing and employees being laid off, how are they expected to keep a roof over their head? Are they going to allow rent suspe…

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks
Letters

Biden shows empathy Trump lacks

Why are we seeing a surge in support for Vice President Joe Biden in the primaries? I believe that people are seeing a lack of empathy from Pr…

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Abortion endangers human race
Letters

Abortion endangers human race

Manmade dangers – like war, poverty, environmental destruction and diseases like ebola and coronavirus – threaten to wipe out humanity; but on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News