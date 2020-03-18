Remembering a fallen Vietnam vet
Remembering a fallen Vietnam vet

Letters to the editor

It was with profound sadness that I noted in the March 10 Pantagraph “How Time Flies” section the death of Pfc. Donald Taylor in Vietnam. It was 50 years ago on March 10, 1970. I, too, was in Vietnam at the time. I did not know about Don’s death for two weeks. Don was an underclassmate of mine at Chenoa High School. His brother, William, was my classmate. Don was the only young man killed in Vietnam from Chenoa though fully half my class’s young men served in Vietnam.

What a loss it is to have a young man of 20 years of life cut short by war. It has been said, “War is hell!” And so it is the most evil event men create. May I say it only took one month in Vietnam to learn that. And it took only a few months more to learn the Vietnamese did not want our (USA’s) war.

Ron Ackerman, Chenoa

