Remembering history is important

Letters to the editor

At age 92, I have a suggestion for anyone who is "bored" or has nothing else to do. I've been thinking of what my life was like when I was 4, 5, 6, or where I lived or who my friends where, and on and on through the years. Sort of like an obituary but more cheerful and thoughtful.

Where did you go to school, where did you move, etc. etc. Sometimes my brain works at night and I remember something happened. I'm enjoying reading about my grandfather and the history of his stories.

History could become more important to our loved ones than we anticipate.

Mary L. Mercier, Carlock

