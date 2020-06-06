Renner was wrong with looting reaction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner should be ashamed of himself.

After his time with the police (Monday) night, he told a reporter from News 25 that because none of the people out on the street would tell him why they were there, that "somebody must have paid them. It must have been an organized event."

This is dangerous ignorance on full display. This man decided, because nobody would talk to him while he was out with the police during a nationwide uprising against the abuses and murders done by the police, that it must be a conspiracy. That these people on the streets are terrorists.

He has no expertise to decide this, no special knowledge from his one night out there alongside representatives of the very institution these uprisings are against; it's what he wants to think because that makes it easy. It's why conspiracies about an evil "them" behind the scenes always flourish. Because he cannot imagine harder truths, about ongoing oppression and fear and hardship. About people having enough.

Read people like Frederick Douglass and Fred Hampton and you'll know why people are out there. Read MLK's letter from Birmingham jail and you'll know why they don't want to talk to folks who say they're here to help, but really just want to dismiss them.