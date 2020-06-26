Respect veterans, stop fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was pleased to see the article (B-N police warn against setting off fireworks," June 23) regarding the excessive noise from fireworks that we have been experiencing.

Beyond the fact that fireworks use is against the law in Illinois and animals are often very frightened by the noise, there is another strong reason for parents to forbid their children from purchasing and igniting fireworks.

That reason is that for many people, both men and women, who served our country in the uniformed services, these loud noises bring back strong memories of the life threatening sounds they had to endure while serving our country in foreign lands during wars and conflicts. This is a very real concern that many veterans face each summer as Independence Day nears. Anxiety levels are high and life can be miserable for many.

Out of respect for those who served our country honorably when called to do so, please end the use of fireworks.

Carol Johnson, Bloomington

