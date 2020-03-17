Richards will make great chairwoman

McLean County Democrats will soon elect a new party chair. On that day, select party members will have the opportunity to build on the progress local Democrats have made since 2016 and continue giving unheard citizens a voice. On that day, they will have the opportunity to elect a member of the governor's Illinois Council on Women and Girls, and previous appointee to his transition team Serving Illinois' Heroes. Someone who serves on U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's Service Academy Nomination Board for military applicants. A recipient of the 2019 YWCA Woman of Distinction award, and Outstanding Service in Leadership award from state Treasurer Mike Frerichs.