Sandage's actions reflect common sense
0 comments

Sandage's actions reflect common sense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I am writing in support of Sheriff Jon Sandage as he stands on the rule of law and common sense in face of the unrealistic and dangerous requests to release prisoners from our county jail. As we are seeing in other similar efforts, Sheriff Sandage cannot unilaterally decide when and who to release from his jail. To do so would violate not only procedure but our laws. This was aptly pointed out by State's Attorney Don Knapp as well.

To release felons into the public would not only jeopardize the safety of the community but undoubtedly cause emotional harm and stress to their victims. To place the concerns of the prisoners over the concerns of their victims is not a tenant of a just society. In addition, there would be no way to ensure that these prisoners would follow the state guidelines for dealing with this virus. These are individuals that have already demonstrated a failure to follow the law.

Sheriff Sandage has taken great effort to make sure the jail is managed under safe guidelines and has procedures in place to deal with health issues. In cases of emergency, the last thing we need to be doing is to ignore our laws and try to change our justice system without due process. Such action would lead to further chaos and harm.

Connie Beard, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quit the blame, just stay home
Letters

Quit the blame, just stay home

I have been watching the news and trying my best to stay abreast of what is happening in our country and our world. First, I want to say thank…

Take comfort in biblical ways
Letters

Take comfort in biblical ways

We are all surviving in this crisis, together. I am a born-again Christian man. While that probably doesn’t come as news to many readers in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News