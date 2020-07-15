Several reasons for Trump COVID failures

Trump’s failure during the COVID-19 pandemic has been an amazing combination of deception, ignorance, selfishness and incompetence.
Deception: Trump has probably topped 750 lies, perhaps 5 a day, about COVID-19. He lied at the start and continues to lie about the Trump resurgence.
Ignorance: Trump cannot understand basic science. Vaccines take time. Malaria drugs aren’t a cure. Lysol and Clorox ingestions work as well as Drano enemas. Trump’s ignorance is compounded by refusing to let experts handle things.
Selfishness: Reelection has guided Trump’s conduct. In February Trump ignored public health and intelligence experts to avoid a stock market drop. Like a toddler, Trump blamed the Chinese, the media, Democrat governors, and the WHO for his failures.
Incompetence: The U.S. currently has 10 times the COVID-19 cases as the European Union. The federal government is not leading the way. There has been no federal response. The Pence and Kushner task forces were worthless. Some governors had to fight for medical supplies; blue states received less aid. Trump forced the CDC to pare back its guidelines to match his delusionary ideas.
Trump has allowed ignorant Republican governors to foolishly “open the economy,” including bars, with negligible federal assistance. Trump and the worst red governors, cheerleaders at Fox, and Limbaugh, will be responsible for 50,000-100,000 additional U.S. deaths. Trump and friends have turned public health protections, such as facemasks, into political footballs.
Pritzer was overzealous, with no Chicago vs. downstate distinctions, but Illinois’ infection and death rates look pretty good right now.
Dan Deneen, Bloomington
