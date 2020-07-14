Several reasons for Trump COVID failures

How is Planned Parenthood able to continue this racist practice? The American Taxpayer! This “not-for-profit” organization – which in 2018 unconscionably profited $1.6 billion in revenue – grabs over $500 million a year from you!

Perhaps it’s time to consider these precious Black unborn babies’ lives. Perhaps it’s time to stop this evil practice of abortion. Perhaps it’s time to defund Planned Parenthood.

Yes, Black lives matter. All lives matter. God wonderfully created each of us. Perhaps we should remember that!

Darleta Gramm, Lexington

Visa policy hurts international students

Twenty-five years ago this September, I came to the U.S. as an international student on an F-1 Visa. It was an act of supreme confidence: in my own abilities and in the fairness of a system that would allow me to pursue my doctorate with a leader in my field. Sixteen years ago this August, Illinois State University hired me to teach European and German history. I have taught thousands of students and published widely. My scholarship is internationally recognized and makes ISU proud.