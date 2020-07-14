Several reasons for Trump COVID failures

Reasons for Trump COVID failures
Trump’s failure during the COVID-19 pandemic has been an amazing combination of deception, ignorance, selfishness and incompetence.
Deception: Trump has probably topped 750 lies, perhaps 5 a day, about COVID-19. He lied at the start and continues to lie about the Trump resurgence.
Ignorance: Trump cannot understand basic science. Vaccines take time. Malaria drugs aren’t a cure. Lysol and Clorox ingestions work as well as Drano enemas. Trump’s ignorance is compounded by refusing to let experts handle things.
Selfishness: Reelection has guided Trump’s conduct. In February Trump ignored public health and intelligence experts to avoid a stock market drop. Like a toddler, Trump blamed the Chinese, the media, Democrat governors, and the WHO for his failures.
Incompetence: The U.S. currently has 10 times the COVID-19 cases as the European Union. The federal government is not leading the way. There has been no federal response. The Pence and Kushner task forces were worthless. Some governors had to fight for medical supplies; blue states received less aid. Trump forced the CDC to pare back its guidelines to match his delusionary ideas.
Trump has allowed ignorant Republican governors to foolishly “open the economy,” including bars, with negligible federal assistance. Trump and the worst red governors, cheerleaders at Fox, and Limbaugh, will be responsible for 50,000-100,000 additional U.S. deaths. Trump and friends have turned public health protections, such as facemasks, into political footballs.
Pritzer was overzealous, with no Chicago vs. downstate distinctions, but Illinois’ infection and death rates look pretty good right now.
Dan Deneen, Bloomington
Consider defunding Planned Parenthood
Black lives matter. As the national debate rages on and the racial divide widens, perhaps it’s time to consider another perspective. Perhaps we should consider the evil practice of abortion and how Planned Parenthood views Black lives. Perhaps, we should strongly reconsider whom to defund. Perhaps, we should consider defunding Planned Parenthood.
Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, living in white privilege, apparently did not think Black lives mattered. Here are disturbing events from this woman who began “The Negro Project.” (Renamed Planned Parenthood).
- She was invited to and spoke at a KKK rally in 1926.
- She labeled the Blacks “Unfit.” “Garden Weeds.”
- She was quoted as stating, “… we want to exterminate the Negro population.”
More recently, Planned Parenthood continues its racist, eugenicist assault on Black lives.
- 79% of Planned Parenthood clinics are strategically located within walking distance of Black and Hispanic communities.
- Blacks are 5 times more likely to have an abortion than Whites.
- More than 20 million Black babies have been aborted since 1973.
How is Planned Parenthood able to continue this racist practice? The American Taxpayer! This “not-for-profit” organization – which in 2018 unconscionably profited $1.6 billion in revenue – grabs over $500 million a year from you!
Perhaps it’s time to consider these precious Black unborn babies’ lives. Perhaps it’s time to stop this evil practice of abortion. Perhaps it’s time to defund Planned Parenthood.
Yes, Black lives matter. All lives matter. God wonderfully created each of us. Perhaps we should remember that!
Darleta Gramm, Lexington
Visa policy hurts international students
Twenty-five years ago this September, I came to the U.S. as an international student on an F-1 Visa. It was an act of supreme confidence: in my own abilities and in the fairness of a system that would allow me to pursue my doctorate with a leader in my field. Sixteen years ago this August, Illinois State University hired me to teach European and German history. I have taught thousands of students and published widely. My scholarship is internationally recognized and makes ISU proud.
Being an international student is hard. We study in a foreign language. We share classes with students who work in their first language and have cultural capital that we do not have. Our visas restrict us from taking most student jobs. We are excluded from prestigious scholarships. Few of us are independently wealthy; instead, we get by by getting by. We leave behind families, and friends, and social structures. We create new lives from scratch in the U.S., enriching those around us in the same way that they enrich us.
The Trump administration’s decision to revoke F-1 visas from students unable to take face-to-face classes due to the pandemic is breathtaking in its callousness. It is also shortsighted, inhuman, and shockingly mean. It affects both international students and the community at large. I urge everyone to oppose this cruel and pointless policy. We are better than that.
Katrin Paehler, Normal
Colorblindness not seeing whole picture
A recent letter to the editor complained about a double standard, namely that Black organizations can get away with things as Blacks that white organizations would be attacked for. He’s right, that is a double standard.
What he didn’t mention is that this double standard is a legitimate attempt to counteract the much more powerful double standard that our society as a whole exercises against Blacks and other disadvantaged groups. He speaks from a “colorblind” perspective, which sounds fair; but in a society that deeply disadvantages a particular group, colorblindness has the effect of supporting the prejudice built into the status quo.
If you think being colorblind is being fair, you’re not seeing the whole picture. That is becoming clear to more and more people, who are working to reform some of the structures and traditions that support racism and other prejudices. If that ever succeeds, then the double standard he complains of won’t be needed and will go away.
Jim Parr, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!