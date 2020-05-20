Small business owners will pay the price

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you have been watching Gov. Pritzker's daily coronavirus updates from his home, you have to notice that he is always smiling and has nothing to say about anything that you care to hear about. Last Thursday, he spent his time informing us about people and how they needed to handle any problems. The African American doctor from the IDPH may not make it to the end of this pandemic because it seems like it has become very personal to her.

As of May 13, 2020, the numbers for coronavirus positive tests and deaths remain much the same as before. The northeast region of our state still has 92% of positive coronavirus tests and 92% of coronavirus deaths. That means the other 94 counties have 8% of the coronavirus positive tests and 8% of the coronavirus deaths.

With these kind of numbers, there is no imaginable reason why the rest of our state is not opened up.

President Trump, and myself as well, believe that some Democratic governors are under the control of the DNC to create as much distraction as they can for as long as they can because they need to buy time to see what they are going to do with Biden. The Democrats have a real problem.

Unfortunately, it boils down to the small business owners in Illinois outside of the northeast region who are going to pay the price.

Ed Powell, Bloomington

