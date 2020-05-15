So long, Illinois; we won't miss you

As my wife and I cross the Illinois River on our way to relocate our residence to another state, we say goodbye to Illinois. We have lived in the state for nearly 50 years and have enjoyed its seasonal beauties and rich historical heritage. But the state's financial irresponsibility and political corruption have driven us, like many hardworking families and retirees, out of state. Rather than examine spending, they continue to add taxes and fees. Unfortunately, because of the poor conditions in the state, housing markets have fallen and businesses are pulling out. The future of the state and the people trapped in it is very bleak indeed.
No, Governor Pritzker, more taxes and fees to not translate into "Illinois is Back." And no, Mayor Lightfoot, the state of Illinois is not responsible for fixing your city's pension and budget problems. Your city created those problems and they should be held accountable for fixing them. And finally, I urge the Woodford County office of the supervisor of assessments and the members of its review board to take a good look at our home sale tax documents. Maybe they could help you learn what the term "fair market value" is in real life.
Past and present political leadership at all levels of Illinois government should be ashamed of themselves for the current conditions in the state. Unfortunately, they are incapable of addressing the issues facing the good people of Illinois.
So, we say goodbye to Illinois and its corruption and irresponsibility and look forward to moving to a state where the average family has a chance to better themselves.
David Dart, El Paso
