So long, Illinois; we won't miss you

As my wife and I cross the Illinois River on our way to relocate our residence to another state, we say goodbye to Illinois. We have lived in the state for nearly 50 years and have enjoyed its seasonal beauties and rich historical heritage. But the state's financial irresponsibility and political corruption have driven us, like many hardworking families and retirees, out of state. Rather than examine spending, they continue to add taxes and fees. Unfortunately, because of the poor conditions in the state, housing markets have fallen and businesses are pulling out. The future of the state and the people trapped in it is very bleak indeed.

No, Governor Pritzker, more taxes and fees to not translate into "Illinois is Back." And no, Mayor Lightfoot, the state of Illinois is not responsible for fixing your city's pension and budget problems. Your city created those problems and they should be held accountable for fixing them. And finally, I urge the Woodford County office of the supervisor of assessments and the members of its review board to take a good look at our home sale tax documents. Maybe they could help you learn what the term "fair market value" is in real life.