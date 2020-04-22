Socialism not answer to trouble

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ours is the best country in the world with freedom, economic opportunity, our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. No other country on earth enjoys the freedoms we were granted by God and our Founders. Our government doesn't get to tell us who we can worship, where we can worship or when, we have free speech, although it has been under assault from the left. We have the right to work hard and succeed or to do nothing and fail.

In a constitutional republic, we can work as hard or as little as we like but we get the payoff we deserve. It doesn't make sense to work hard your whole life to pay your bills, dream and achieve them and watch what you make be taken from you and given to those who choose not to work hard; who turn down opportunities; and who already have the benefit of a caring society that foots the bill for the government's social programs through taxation.

A Socialist system, on the other hand, will tell us to work hard so that the fruits of your labors can be dispersed to all because it isn't fair that you have dared to achieve. Socialism is a chain around the necks of all unfortunate enough to live under its oppressive thumb, strangling the citizenry and taking the power from the people. Keep America free!

Raney Miller, Bloomington

