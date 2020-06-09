Stand together against injustice

My 62-year-old heart, soul, and mind lift up my siblings of color, especially those of African descent, at this turbulent time in our history. We who live our lives inside whiter skin must — and I do — stand with you as we all strive to keep breathing, marching, and working for justice, equity, sustainability, and goodness in diverse yet inter-connected ways.

But there is one moment, if it comes to pass, that 100% of us must stop and stand united and nonviolent wherever we are at 5 p.m. that day, and every day thereafter until it is overcome. That moment would be the God-forbidden, General Mattis-forbidden (see The Atlantic magazine) day that the man who tweets in our White House, who thinks he can trump everything, calls out our military against us. That must be the beginning of a general strike of we, the people, of these United States of America. All of us whose lives matter — we of every hue of skin and uniform — must stand united, families six feet apart, and masked to prevent his abuse of state power, a power that is ours and that we pay for with our blood, sweat, and tears, through our laborious ingenuity, productivity, and finally taxes.