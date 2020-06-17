Support citizens' right to vote by mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country with no vaccine in sight, there are widespread calls to enact universal vote-by-mail to ensure all citizens can safely vote in November. Wisconsin’s April primary requiring in-person voting yielded the predictable impact of poll workers and voters testing positive two weeks later. The fiasco in Georgia on June 9 will likely produce similar results.

While many in Congress support country-wide vote by mail, Rodney Davis (R-13) is not in favor of this common-sense safety measure. Davis cites a number of easily debunked scary stories about California’s inaccurate voter rolls and ballot harvesting (a legal process that many GOP campaigns have used). He fails to acknowledge the success of universal vote by mail in traditional “red state” Arizona.

Regardless of the purported obstacles Davis cites, America certainly possesses the technical expertise needed to enact effective, fraud-free vote-by-mail processes. After all, it’s already been done in several states.

Citizens should not be asked to risk their lives to vote. President Trump isn’t really worried about voter fraud when he says that Republicans will lose under vote by mail procedures. He’s worried that Republicans will lose if barriers to voting are removed.