Supports Sandage's jail decision
Supports Sandage's jail decision

Letters to the editor

This letter is in support of Sheriff Sandage's decision not to release prisoners into the community.

Releasing felons into the community will not increase the safety of our community but have the opposite effect. The sheriff noted the current jail population includes 15 inmates facing murder or attempted murder charges, and many more facing serious drug, illegal weapons, and domestic violence charges. What would we say to their victims if they are released?

Sheriff Sandage is following proper protocol for health practices. There is no promise that released prisoners would follow safety guidelines when in fact they have already demonstrated a lack of regard for rule of law.

Sheriff Sandage would be found in contempt of court if he released prisoners. Special interest groups should not be pressuring our law enforcement officials to go against the rule of law.

There's sufficient unused space in the county jail now to isolate inmates with coronavirus symptom if symptoms do arise.

Glenda Jackson, Bloomington

