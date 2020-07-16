Tearing down statues won't erase history

Statues. Tearing them down is an outrage. It infuriates me. It’s despicable and reprehensible. Trying to erase American history in this way is deplorable.

But they are just images carved in stone. They can’t breathe, see or hear. Tearing them down cannot mitigate the important part they played in founding our country. Tearing them down cannot silence the immortal words Abraham Lincoln spoke at Gettysburg.

We need to keep these self-evident truths in our collective memory. We need to “teach our children well” as Crosby, Stillls and Nash sang. We need to leave our precious history to our children as a legacy. And when this stops, and it will, we’ll still be here. And then it will be time to re-erect the statues of our American heroes, if we so choose.