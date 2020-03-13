105th Legislative District

His dedication to service goes above and beyond. I’ve seen Dan at work in his district, and I can attest that he is available to constituents. He is a good listener; he is compassionate. He understands how the state works, as well as how, sometimes, how it doesn’t work. A good legislator needs to show up during session. I believe it’s especially true that a good legislator needs to have a solid presence in the district to support constituents in need. Dan Brady does this exceptionally well. He has been a light in the dark for many families in times of need.