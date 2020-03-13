105th Legislative District

I don’t vote by party. I vote by person. I review voting records in the General Assembly, and I review a legislator’s commitment to serving people back at home. I feel confident in my vote for Dan Brady as the state representative for the 105th District.
His dedication to service goes above and beyond. I’ve seen Dan at work in his district, and I can attest that he is available to constituents. He is a good listener; he is compassionate. He understands how the state works, as well as how, sometimes, how it doesn’t work. A good legislator needs to show up during session. I believe it’s especially true that a good legislator needs to have a solid presence in the district to support constituents in need. Dan Brady does this exceptionally well. He has been a light in the dark for many families in times of need.
Jane Chamberlain, Downs