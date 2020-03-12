105th Legislative District

I am writing this letter in support of Dan Brady for representative of the 105th District. Dan is truly a representative of the people; he makes tough decisions that are in the best interest of the municipalities, higher education communities, school districts and other entities in the area he serves.

Sometimes those decisions may not be popular but are necessary to get Illinois and our area moving along and having the funds needed be part of the progress.

Dan maintains high visibility throughout his communities; you never know when to expect him. His responsiveness to local needs is quite noticeable and appreciated.

I urge you to cast your vote for Dan Brady on March 17. We need his support, his ability to discern what needs to be done and determine when compromise is in order for our area and the state of Illinois to move forward.

Larry K. Dodds, Colfax

