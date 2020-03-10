105th Legislative District
105th Legislative District

Letters to the editor

I will be voting for Dan Brady for my state representative of the 105th Legislative District and hope you will, too. I’ve watched Dan over the years and marveled at how he is so well-informed on critical issues coming before the General Assembly in Springfield. He listens intently as people share their views and concerns, then follows up.

He and his staff have been wonderful in helping cut through the maze of regulations and agencies. His reputation of being everywhere is well-earned and each time he is at some event, he is learning more about the needs of the people in Illinois. Thanks, Dan. We need you to continue representing us in Springfield.

Sonja Reece, Normal

