105th Legislative District

We would like for you to lend your support for the re-election of Dan Brady for state representative for the 105th District. We have known Dan for many years and feel that he has a genuine concern for the people in his district. He makes it a point to attend activities in the district and takes time to listen.
We can cite many instances when people have requested his help, and he has taken the time to follow through. In fact, we have hardly attended an event that Dan wasn’t there to meet people and share a story! Please look look at his record and re-elect this caring man.
Dan and Susie Boian,
Chenoa