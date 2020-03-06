105th Legislative District
0 comments

105th Legislative District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I am voting to re-elect Dan Brady to continue to represent the constituents of the 105th Legislative District. Dan has worked tirelessly to serve the district and has ascended to the position of deputy leader, which positions him to influence legislation that will benefit the district as well as mitigate the negative impact that other bills may present to the residents of the 105th.

Dan listens to people to understand their issues and works to address those issues as thoroughly as possible. Join me in returning Dan Brady to the General Assembly to represent the 105th District.

Eugene Jontry, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

Knowledge will empower you
Letters

Knowledge will empower you

Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator to honor his oath to God and country by voting to convict Trump, while the other 52 spineless GOP …

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Term limits are best defined by voting! When state Rep. Dan Brady first ran for elected office, he beat a 20-year incumbent. This was accompli…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

David Paul Blumenshine is the change that is needed in Illinois. He stands up for the people of Illinois and puts them first before his own agenda.

McLean County Board
Letters

McLean County Board

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News