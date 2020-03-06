I am voting to re-elect Dan Brady to continue to represent the constituents of the 105th Legislative District. Dan has worked tirelessly to serve the district and has ascended to the position of deputy leader, which positions him to influence legislation that will benefit the district as well as mitigate the negative impact that other bills may present to the residents of the 105th.
Dan listens to people to understand their issues and works to address those issues as thoroughly as possible. Join me in returning Dan Brady to the General Assembly to represent the 105th District.
Eugene Jontry, Normal