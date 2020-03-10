We are writing to once again support our friend Dan Brady for re-election to the 105th Legislative District. We have witnessed Dan’s commitment to his constituents year after year and feel confident that he will continue to serve Central Illinois to the best of his abilities.

Like many of us who call Illinois home, we are dissatisfied with much of what comes out of the Democratic-controlled Congress. Dan’s experience in Springfield will give us an opportunity to make inroads to change. Dan has always been there for us. We are there for him.