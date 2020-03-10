105th Legislative District
0 comments

105th Legislative District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

We are writing to once again support our friend Dan Brady for re-election to the 105th Legislative District. We have witnessed Dan’s commitment to his constituents year after year and feel confident that he will continue to serve Central Illinois to the best of his abilities.

Like many of us who call Illinois home, we are dissatisfied with much of what comes out of the Democratic-controlled Congress. Dan’s experience in Springfield will give us an opportunity to make inroads to change. Dan has always been there for us. We are there for him.

Joe and Geralyn Miskulin, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

This letter is to urge the voters to cast their ballot for Trisha Malott in the upcoming election. She is running for McLean County auditor an…

Livingston County coroner
Letters

Livingston County coroner

Livingston County needs a caring individual that will put the community and their feelings as a priority! Learning of the death of a loved one…

DeWitt County Board
Letters

DeWitt County Board

If you had a heart condition, would you choose an experienced cardiologist or a medical student? If you had taken bankruptcy and received exce…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

Trisha Malott is my choice for McLean County auditor. She has a BA in economics and MSW, both from ISU, and work experience in underwriting, g…

McLean County Board
Letters

McLean County Board

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News