105th Legislative District
105th Legislative District

Letters to the editor

I have known David Paul Blumenshine for 10 years. Have served with him through numerous community and nonprofit functions. He is honest and trustworthy. I was appalled when I saw his opponent attack him personally and sling mud to tarnish David.

I was already going to vote against Brady for voting to double the gas tax without addressing the pension crisis. But when a politician of 20 years sinks to personal attacks, I think we all have had enough of those tactics. David is pro life, pro Second Amendment and pro-family. He will stand up for ethics reform, believes term limits and fair maps are the answer to corruption in Springfield.

We need new ideas. Not politicians jaded by the system. Brady is against term limits and has done nothing to advance fair maps. In 2016 I was a local leader on fair maps; Brady was nowhere to be found.

Mark Johnson, Normal

