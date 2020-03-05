105th Legislative District
105th Legislative District

Letters to the editor

As a longtime resident of the Twin Cities, I am excited to once again have the opportunity to endorse Dan Brady for state representative of the 105th Legislative District. Dan has consistently supported lower taxes, adequate funding for education, farm initiatives and efforts to drive local business development.

Dan Brady has always been available to listen to his constituents and utilize that input to represent the needs of his district. Vote Dan Brady on March 17.

Michael “Rudy” Rudicil, Bloomington

