105th Legislative District

Whether you are new the area, or a fixture to our great community, it is in our best interest that we continue to keep Dan Brady in the position that he has for over 19 years. He listens, responds and reacts accordingly to our needs to make a better district we live, work and play in. If it is a parade, a benefit, or a special event, Dan is there to listen to his constituents and ready to help promote and protect our family in the 105th.