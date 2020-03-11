105th Legislative District

Whether you are new the area, or a fixture to our great community, it is in our best interest that we continue to keep Dan Brady in the position that he has for over 19 years. He listens, responds and reacts accordingly to our needs to make a better district we live, work and play in. If it is a parade, a benefit, or a special event, Dan is there to listen to his constituents and ready to help promote and protect our family in the 105th.
I was a neighbor of Dan and Teri's and their family for over eight years, whether it be walking their dog Loki at 5 in the morning or 9 at night, they have always been there as a family while representing us as a state representative!
Dan Brady has our vote. This is an easy one.
Mark Tremper, Bloomington