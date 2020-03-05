105th Legislative District

Reelect Dan Brady. Dan is there for all the people of this community, whether they are in the 105th or not. Because he knows state government, he is our go-to-guy in Springfield.

Dan is one of the most influential Republicans in the General Assembly because he knows how to work effectively with the majority Democrats. His bipartisan savvy works for all the people of Central Illinois. He has served in the legislature since 2001. The many committees upon which he serves include two on higher education; one of these is appropriations. He also serves on two involving insurance issues.