105th Legislative District
0 comments

105th Legislative District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Having worked in an office adjacent to Rep. Dan Brady’s for several years, I have seen firsthand his commitment to his constituents, as well as his tireless efforts to be available to them.

He has resolved many problems with state agencies faced by local individuals and businesses, and he has a tremendous rapport with our congressmen who can assist with issues at the federal level. Leaders of municipalities and counties in his district also know they can contact Dan for help – and he will respond.

He’s earned my respect – and that of his colleagues as well, considering the many accolades he’s received and the leadership roles he’s taken on. Join me in voting on March 17 for Dan Brady so he can continue to competently represent his constituents in Illinois’ 105th Legislative District.

Beth Harding, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Dan Brady is the most qualified candidate to represent us in the 105th Legislative District. I listened and took notes during two forums betwe…

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

This letter is to urge the voters to cast their ballot for Trisha Malott in the upcoming election. She is running for McLean County auditor an…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

I will be voting for Dan Brady for my state representative of the 105th Legislative District and hope you will, too. I’ve watched Dan over the…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

I have known David Paul Blumenshine for 10 years. Have served with him through numerous community and nonprofit functions. He is honest and tr…

Livingston County coroner
Letters

Livingston County coroner

Livingston County needs a caring individual that will put the community and their feelings as a priority! Learning of the death of a loved one…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

As a lifelong resident of Towanda, I am honored once again to have the opportunity to vote for Dan Brady for state representative of the 105th…

McLean County Board, District 8
Letters

McLean County Board, District 8

Voters would do well to vote Lea Cline to the McLean County Board. Lea is an impressive candidate who has a track record of leadership and ser…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News