Having worked in an office adjacent to Rep. Dan Brady’s for several years, I have seen firsthand his commitment to his constituents, as well as his tireless efforts to be available to them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He has resolved many problems with state agencies faced by local individuals and businesses, and he has a tremendous rapport with our congressmen who can assist with issues at the federal level. Leaders of municipalities and counties in his district also know they can contact Dan for help – and he will respond.

He’s earned my respect – and that of his colleagues as well, considering the many accolades he’s received and the leadership roles he’s taken on. Join me in voting on March 17 for Dan Brady so he can continue to competently represent his constituents in Illinois’ 105th Legislative District.

Beth Harding, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0