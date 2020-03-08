105th Legislative District

I am supporting the re-election of state Rep. Dan Brady. Dan is an outstanding advocate for Bloomington-Normal and Central Illinois. He is a tireless worker and supporter. Dan is everywhere in the area – high school games, ISU games, parades, local events, and all of the festivals, to meet and listen to his constituents.

Down in Springfield, Dan works diligently on our benefit. It is a mighty struggle when you are in the minority party and have to deal with all of those Chicago-area politicians. You need someone with experience and who knows their way around and thru the maze of bureaucracy.

I am fortunate to know several other state representatives from my childhood area and who are ISU alumni. They all have high praise for Dan, his love of Illinois, and his ability to make logical and prudent decisions. Vote for Dan Brady on March 17.

Jeffrey K. Lord, Normal

