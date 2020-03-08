105th Legislative District
0 comments

105th Legislative District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I am supporting the re-election of state Rep. Dan Brady. Dan is an outstanding advocate for Bloomington-Normal and Central Illinois. He is a tireless worker and supporter. Dan is everywhere in the area – high school games, ISU games, parades, local events, and all of the festivals, to meet and listen to his constituents.

Down in Springfield, Dan works diligently on our benefit. It is a mighty struggle when you are in the minority party and have to deal with all of those Chicago-area politicians. You need someone with experience and who knows their way around and thru the maze of bureaucracy.

I am fortunate to know several other state representatives from my childhood area and who are ISU alumni. They all have high praise for Dan, his love of Illinois, and his ability to make logical and prudent decisions. Vote for Dan Brady on March 17.

Jeffrey K. Lord, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

DeWitt County Board
Letters

DeWitt County Board

If you had a heart condition, would you choose an experienced cardiologist or a medical student? If you had taken bankruptcy and received exce…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Term limits are best defined by voting! When state Rep. Dan Brady first ran for elected office, he beat a 20-year incumbent. This was accompli…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

David Paul Blumenshine is the change that is needed in Illinois. He stands up for the people of Illinois and puts them first before his own agenda.

McLean County Board
Letters

McLean County Board

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News