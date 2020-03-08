I am proud to support Dan Brady for state representative of the 105th Legislative District.

Dan exemplifies the term representative. He endeavors to meet with numerous constituents at many functions so that he can listen to their concerns and opinions. Dan is determined to be a reflection of the people he represents.

Although it seems rare in today's political climate, Dan realizes it is important to be willing to work with members across the aisle. Very little can be accomplished without some compromise.

Please join me in supporting Dan Brady for state representative of the 105th Legislative District so that he can continue representing us in this impressive manner.

Delores Wieland, Bloomington

