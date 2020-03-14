Please join us on March 17 to re-elect Dan Brady for the 105th Legislative District.

Knowing Dan for most of our lives, we have seen him in action, focusing on making our community and state a better place to live and work. Rep. Brady’s position in leadership and knowledge allows him to guide his party’s policy agenda and ask tough questions. He also has extensive experience working on healthcare and insurance issues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He has taken time to recognize our family members for their military service. With his past and present experience serving on a number of boards in our community, Dan keeps a pulse on issues that are so important to his constituents.

We appreciate the extensive amount of time Dan Brady takes to support so many events in our district. Please extend that thanks back to Dan by voting for him on March 17!

Mike and Tina Weis, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0