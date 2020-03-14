105th Legislative District
I write to recommend the re-election of Rep. Dan Brady. Dan has been in the Illinois Statehouse providing effective representation of his constituent’s needs for nearly 20 years and we need him to continue.

During his tenure in Springfield, Dan has worked diligently to enact legislation in the areas of law enforcement, emergency medical services, education, child services, insurance and many others. He remains a public servant focused on understanding the problems facing our community and state, working hard to achieve resolutions in the best interests of all concerned.

Dan is involved on local boards and organizations. He is present and visible throughout our community. Dan is always approachable, always seeking input on the issues and above all, genuinely interested in hearing how he can help make things better.

No one works harder to understand our needs than Dan. Vote to re-elect Dan Brady.

Jim Waldorf, Bloomington

