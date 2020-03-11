105th Legislative District

I’m writing in support of Dan Brady for re-election as state representative for the 105th District. Dan has been quite helpful to me as mayor of Fairbury and the city in general. Dan’s always made himself available to lend assistance and advice when needed and his experience and relationships count when needing information or potentially providing the right nudge to get others moving in the right direction.
Dan is available to his constituents in person and at office hours in Fairbury. He will continue fighting for legislation that matters to us south of Chicago with staunch support of our children, education, law enforcement, emergency responders, firearm owners, health care and the right to live.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan and his staff were instrumental in getting grant funds for a project that will improve safety around a school bus hub in Fairbury. Construction will begin this spring.
On March 17, vote for Dan Brady.
David Slagel, Fairbury