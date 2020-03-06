I will be voting for Dan Brady as my state representative of the 105th Legislative District. He makes a concerted effort of staying informed on the issues of concern to the citizens of his district which are being considered by the General Assembly.

Dan’s recent efforts have focused on higher education, insurance, families, law enforcement, and emergency medical services. Dan’s leadership skills have been demonstrated through his active and long-term involvement such as being a member of the Higher Education, Insurance committees and Special Commission on Special Needs.

On March 17, I will be voting for the personal and professional commitment shown by Dan Brady as representative for the 105th Legislative District.

Christopher Hood, Normal

