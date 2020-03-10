Dan Brady is the clear choice in the March 17 Republican primary for the 105th Legislative District. Dan has ably represented the interests of the citizens of our district since 2001. He has earned the respect of his peers as evidenced by his selection as assistant minority leader in 2008, and as deputy House Republican leader in 2017.

His leadership positions enable him to bring our district’s needs and interests to the forefront in Springfield. Dan has shown the willingness to reach across the aisle when working for legislation which is for the benefit of all.

Dan has aided many citizens and businesses in dealing with the overwhelming bureaucracy associated with various state agencies and regulatory bodies. Let’s make sure Dan is given the opportunity to continue to provide his outstanding public service.

Mike Wilson, Bloomington

