105th Legislative District
0 comments

105th Legislative District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Dan Brady is the clear choice in the March 17 Republican primary for the 105th Legislative District. Dan has ably represented the interests of the citizens of our district since 2001. He has earned the respect of his peers as evidenced by his selection as assistant minority leader in 2008, and as deputy House Republican leader in 2017.

His leadership positions enable him to bring our district’s needs and interests to the forefront in Springfield. Dan has shown the willingness to reach across the aisle when working for legislation which is for the benefit of all.

Dan has aided many citizens and businesses in dealing with the overwhelming bureaucracy associated with various state agencies and regulatory bodies. Let’s make sure Dan is given the opportunity to continue to provide his outstanding public service.

Mike Wilson, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

This letter is to urge the voters to cast their ballot for Trisha Malott in the upcoming election. She is running for McLean County auditor an…

Livingston County coroner
Letters

Livingston County coroner

Livingston County needs a caring individual that will put the community and their feelings as a priority! Learning of the death of a loved one…

DeWitt County Board
Letters

DeWitt County Board

If you had a heart condition, would you choose an experienced cardiologist or a medical student? If you had taken bankruptcy and received exce…

McLean County auditor
Letters

McLean County auditor

Trisha Malott is my choice for McLean County auditor. She has a BA in economics and MSW, both from ISU, and work experience in underwriting, g…

McLean County Board
Letters

McLean County Board

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News