Dan Brady is the most qualified candidate to represent us in the 105th Legislative District. I listened and took notes during two forums between Dan Brady and his opponent, and the choice is clear: Dan Brady is the best choice as state representative for the 105th.

Dan’s depth and breadth of knowledge far outpaced his opponent on key issues like the state’s budget, its pension liability, much-needed economic development, and fighting for higher education funding. We need Dan’s experience and can-do mentality to work across the aisle in Springfield to find common ground. We also need Dan’s endless energy to continue to go to bat for McLean County residents. The stakes are too high to take a risk on some inexperienced challenger. Vote for Dan Brady on March 17th, to be your Republican choice for the 105th Legislative District.