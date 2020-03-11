105th Legislative District

I recently researched Rep. Dan Brady’s strong voting record regarding pro-life legislation. I have also heard his opponent Blumenshine is pro-life. However, I was surprised when I recently went to Illinois Right to Life website and Mr. Blumenshine is listed as “U-Unknown.” How can a pro-life advocate be listed as unknown?

According to the Right to Life website, “The candidate didn’t complete a survey, or a current survey, or we don’t have enough information to enable IRLA to rate properly.”

It appears that candidate Blumenshine may not be as strong of an advocate for pro-life as he indicates or not passionate enough to do anything but use words. Please join me in supporting a candidate who makes sure the Voters know how he stands. Vote Dan Brady March 17.

Lisa Schumacher, Bloomington

