105th Legislative District

Letters to the editor

The 150th Legislative District is very fortunate to have a spokesman to be our voice in Springfield for the past several years. That voice is Dan Brady!

We have known Dan for many, many years. We are proud to support Dan Brady at the polls on March 17. Dan is well-known by the people of our district. He is devoted to the communities he serves. He is present, he listens, and he acts! His passionate work inspires trust in all who know him.

Dan has proven his dedication, leadership and commitment. We need four more years of Dan Brady in Springfield!

Dan has our vote and we hope he will have yours too! Be sure to vote on March 17!

Mike and Linda Potts, Towanda

