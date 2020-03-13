105th Legislative District
105th Legislative District

Letters to the editor

I support Dan Brady for state representative again this year because he really cares about our community. We all know that Dan shows up at most events in town, and I am thankful he does, since it's so nice to have a representative that is engaged and available if you need him. In fact, he showed up at our Grape Soiree fundraiser just to say hello and write a check to Easter Seals, which provides therapy for children with disabilities.

I also spent a day last year with Dan in the Capitol, and I saw firsthand the work that goes into what he does: He runs around that place getting things done, as much as he does in Bloomington-Normal! Dan is a personal friend and I value his kindness and recognizable concern for the policies that affect us here locally. Join me in my vote for Dan!

Cheryl Magnuson, Bloomington

