105th Legislative District
105th Legislative District

Letters to the editor

I am writing a letter in support of Rep. Dan Brady and his campaign. I have high appreciation for his work and commitment around higher education. Dan’s work to increase the AIM high scholarships has a direct impact on the ability for students to achieve their goals and secure a college education.

He has shown strong commitment to reduce student debt and increase the quality of funding and instruction in our state colleges and university. As a parent of a college student, his efforts are demonstrate that he is the candidate with the right experience and focus for his constituents.

Millicent Roth, Bloomington

