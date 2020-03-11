105th Legislative District
105th Legislative District

Letters to the editor

Our adult special needs son lives in a group home. His health was declining, as doctors had predicted decades ago. He was in and out of the hospital last year and doctors prepared us for the worst. A doctor told us we should consider medical cannabis for his seizures and nausea. After four months of waiting and inability to talk with anyone in Springfield, I had my medical card in three days thanks to Dan Brady’s involvement.

Dan also helped with discrepancies about how the state regulates expired food dates. There are inconsistencies between food banks, group homes and facilities they audit. We not only met with those department heads but Dan drove me to the state capitol for a meeting. It was a good meeting and at this writing Springfield is now considering changes.

I highly recommend that Dan be reelected to the 105th Legislative District.

Jeff and Sandy Aaberg, Bloomington

