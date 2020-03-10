105th Legislative District
105th Legislative District

Letters to the editor

As a lifelong resident of Towanda, I am honored once again to have the opportunity to vote for Dan Brady for state representative of the 105th Legislative District.

Dan has consistently supported the needs as well as the social events of our small village. He is “in” the community listening and caring about the needs of the district. He continues to support controlling taxes, funding education, farm initiatives and efforts to support local business development.

Dan Brady continues to listen to his constituents and utilize that input to represent the needs of our district. His presence in our community inspires trust! Vote Dan Brady on March 17.

Virginia Lowery, Towanda

