105th Legislative District
0 comments

105th Legislative District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I am writing this letter to endorse state Rep. Dan Brady for re-election in the 105th Legislative District. I have known Dan for over 25 years. Dan has assisted individuals, business owners, school systems, and healthcare facilities regarding current legislation, laws and tracking legislation for interested parties during session. Dan is approachable, ready to listen and works tirelessly providing the highest quality representation for the people in his district. He is a true public servant! Please join me in voting for Dan Brady.

Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Bloomington

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump unfit for presidency
Letters

Trump unfit for presidency

The day after his fraudulent impeachment acquittal, Trump’s personality was on full display. First, at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said …

Learn about socialism beliefs
Letters

Learn about socialism beliefs

Campaign propaganda generates fear about socialism as top-down, takes-away-my-money, lack-of-individual-responsibility, and connections with L…

DeWitt County Board
Letters

DeWitt County Board

If you had a heart condition, would you choose an experienced cardiologist or a medical student? If you had taken bankruptcy and received exce…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

Term limits are best defined by voting! When state Rep. Dan Brady first ran for elected office, he beat a 20-year incumbent. This was accompli…

105th Legislative District
Letters

105th Legislative District

David Paul Blumenshine is the change that is needed in Illinois. He stands up for the people of Illinois and puts them first before his own agenda.

McLean County Board
Letters

McLean County Board

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News