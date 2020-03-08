I am writing this letter to endorse state Rep. Dan Brady for re-election in the 105th Legislative District. I have known Dan for over 25 years. Dan has assisted individuals, business owners, school systems, and healthcare facilities regarding current legislation, laws and tracking legislation for interested parties during session. Dan is approachable, ready to listen and works tirelessly providing the highest quality representation for the people in his district. He is a true public servant! Please join me in voting for Dan Brady.